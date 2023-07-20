WATCH: House Democrats Vote to Censor RFK Jr. During Hearing on Government Censorship.

Thursday brought about another hearing on the weaponization of the federal government on Capitol Hill. In an ongoing affair as of this writing, Robert Kennedy Jr. is testifying before the select committee.

Kennedy has been the topic of recent controversy after he claimed that COVID-19 may have been bioengineered to be less harmful to those of Chinese and Jewish descent. That was immediately claimed to be an antisemitic comment, with even his own family denouncing him.

I’m not a fan of Kennedy (I think his record shows him to be a far-left hack who has whispered a few sweet nothings into conservative ears), but I think that charge is really unfair. I don’t believe he was trying to suggest Jews were somehow behind engineering COVID-19. He was citing a study, albeit he cited it incorrectly. Certainly, you can criticize him for that, but that doesn’t amount to antisemitism.

Regardless, in one of the most ironic moves I’ve ever seen occur in Congress, House Democrats voted to censor Kennedy in a hearing on government censorship. You quite literally can’t make this stuff up. Reality is too absurd.