POWERLINE COMPILATION: “All Roads Lead To Joe.” Joe Biden is the Rome of government and Democratic Party corruption. Scott Johnson’s post links to the best commentary (Turley, Devine, NY Post, Free Beacon) and videos of House testimony by whistleblowers. The witnesses have credibility and backbone.
