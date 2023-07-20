NO WONDER PRIGOZHIN WAS UPSET ENOUGH TO MUTINY: Wagner Reveals Massive Death Toll Figures for Mercenaries Fighting in Ukraine.

The unverified numbers, posted on Telegram by several Wagner-affiliated channels, claim that in all operations from the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion up until the “capture of Bakhmut” on May 20: ·Wagner had 78,000 thousand fighters in total. ·49,000 of these were convicts. ·22,000 were killed. ·40,000 wounded This leave just 16,000 that made it through the fighting without being killed or injured.

You can find a lot of good info on Telegram, but there’s disinfo there, as well. That said, these Wagner figures align with third-party estimates that have been published by reliable sources elsewhere.