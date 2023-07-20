IT’S GOOD TO BE THE NOMENKLATURA: Loudoun County officials take taxpayer-funded trip to Uruguay, visit wineries, cannabis lab and horse farm. “Loudoun County Chair Phyllis Randall has traveled at taxpayer expense to Ghana, Uruguay, Germany, India, China and she’s traveled to South Korea twice.”
