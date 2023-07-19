LAS VEGAS POLICE SEARCH HOME IN CONNECTION WITH TUPAC SHAKUR MURDER:

Las Vegas Metro police searched a home Monday as part of the ongoing investigation into the death of Tupac Shakur, police confirmed to the 8 News Now Investigators.

Shakur, 25, was shot and killed one block off the Las Vegas Strip in September 1996. His murder remains unsolved.

The warrant, approved by a judge, reportedly involved Duane Davis, 60, who is also known as “Keffe D,” sources said.

Detectives served the search warrant at a home in Henderson near Interstate 11 and Wagon Wheel Drive on Monday, sources told the 8 News Now Investigators. It was unclear how Davis was connected to the address.