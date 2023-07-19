LAS VEGAS POLICE SEARCH HOME IN CONNECTION WITH TUPAC SHAKUR MURDER:
Las Vegas Metro police searched a home Monday as part of the ongoing investigation into the death of Tupac Shakur, police confirmed to the 8 News Now Investigators.
Shakur, 25, was shot and killed one block off the Las Vegas Strip in September 1996. His murder remains unsolved.
The warrant, approved by a judge, reportedly involved Duane Davis, 60, who is also known as “Keffe D,” sources said.
Detectives served the search warrant at a home in Henderson near Interstate 11 and Wagon Wheel Drive on Monday, sources told the 8 News Now Investigators. It was unclear how Davis was connected to the address.
Flashback:
When Bing died, most Americans knew he was the guy who sang “White Christmas”. Elvis? “Heartbreak Hotel”. Lennon? “Imagine”. But 2Pac is a model of contemporary shortcut celebrity: he became a household name without ever having had a household song. First, he was famous for sexual assault; next, he was famous for being shot; now, he’s famous for being dead. His latest album, the prophetically titled All Eyez On Me shot (as we say) from 69 on the Billboard album chart to 18. Twenty years ago in Britain, a guy called Pete Wingfield had a hit single called “Eighteen With a Bullet” — a reference to Billboard’s practice of highlighting fast-selling records with the aforementioned ammunition. Poor old Tupac is the first guy on the Hit Parade to be literally 18 with a bullet.
—Mark Steyn from Mark Steyn’s Passing Parade: Obituaries & Appreciations expanded edition, 2014.
UPDATE: America’s Newspaper of Record has finally cracked the case: Trump Indicted For Murder Of Tupac.