FOX EXECS ARE ‘PANICKED’ OVER THE POST-TUCKER PRIMETIME LINEUP RATINGS:

With grand fanfare, Fox News rolled out its first night of the post-Tucker Carlson permanent primetime lineup Monday night. The ratings were released Tuesday, showing a freefall in viewership. Even Sean Hannity lost the ratings battle to MSNBC. Let’s just say that at this point, the guys in the executive suites might need some smelling salts.

As Robert Conquest’s Third Law of Politics states, “The simplest way to explain the behavior of any bureaucratic organization is to assume that it is controlled by a cabal of its enemies.”