TYLER O’NEIL: Here’s the Real Reason Obama Went Out of His Way to Defend Librarians in a ‘Banned Books’ Letter. “Obama’s letter emphasized a core American value; namely, the idea that the solution to bad speech is more speech, not censorship. Yet, as with so much of Obama’s soaring rhetoric, the real message appears between the lines. Behind the effusive praise for librarians—who help “us understand each other and embrace our shared humanity”—Obama’s letter rebukes the concerned parents who dare to question why school librarians defend sexually explicit books.”

Maybe Obama is losing his touch. He’s usually much more surreptitious about pushing his subversive agenda.