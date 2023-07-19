POUNCING AND SEIZING! GOP Seizes on Pramila Jayapal’s Israel Misstep to Split Democrats.

When Progressive Caucus Chairwoman Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) called Israel “a racist state,” she was quick to apologize and walk back her comment.

But Republicans weren’t going to just let a good controversy die.

Ever since Jayapal made the comment on Saturday at the liberal Netroots Nation conference, Republicans have devoted much of their attention to humiliating the congresswoman, tying the rest of the Democratic Party to Jayapal’s words, and highlighting the divisions.

A one-page resolution from Rep. August Pfluger (R-TX) declared that Israel is “not a racist or apartheid state,” said the U.S. would always support Israel, and announced that Congress condemns antisemitism and xenophobia. Republicans put the legislation to a vote Tuesday night, and overwhelmingly adopted the resolution 412-9-1.