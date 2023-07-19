YOU CAN’T SPELL DEI WITHOUT DIE: Get Race Quotas Out Of The Cockpit Before We Literally Crash And Burn.

Starting in 2020, airlines panicked and did two insanely stupid things. They forced a generation of their most experienced pilots into early retirement, blaming the pandemic. Then, when they realized they’d triggered a catastrophic pilot shortage, they massively increased hiring. Unfortunately, it was 2020 so the new George Floyd rules were in effect. Airline after airline caved to the “diversity, equity, and inclusion” commissars and committed to new race-based hiring rules.

…

Meanwhile, the last 12 months have delivered the highest number of near-collisions and narrowly averted disasters in modern aviation history. “With seven runway incursions of United States commercial aircraft during January and February, the first two months of 2023 saw the highest rate of such incidents in five years,” according to Wikipedia.