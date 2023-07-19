BLUE CITY BLUES: Beginning Of CRE Firesale? Baltimore Office Tower Dumped At 63% Discount. “Some argue remote or hybrid work has forced a downward shift in office demand — but that’s not entirely the case, well, not at least in crime-ridden Baltimore. The depressed office building demand is a vote of confidence that Democrats in City Hall have failed to enforce law and order as progressive policies backfire.”
