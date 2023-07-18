BLUE-ANON: CNN anchor claims Jack Smith visiting Subway is ‘a message to Donald Trump.’

An anchor on CNN claimed on Tuesday that special counsel Jack Smith visiting a Subway was “a message to Donald Trump.” The statement comes on the same day Trump announced he received a letter notifying that “I am a TARGET” of Smith’s grand jury investigation. Footage of Smith leaving a Subway in Washington was played on the network and was discussed by network anchor John King. “Jack Smith going to Subway today is a message to Donald Trump,” said King. “Donald Trump tries to intimidate people, he tries to bully people, he tries to scare you away. That was Jack Smith with no words and a simple $5 sub in his hand saying, ‘I’m here, I’m not going anywhere.'”

CNN’s TDS knows no bounds, But their obsession with Smith’s Subway run leads to the question: Just how much ham was in the sub? Ham Sandwich Nation: Due Process When Everything is a Crime: “Prosecutors themselves understand just how much discretion they enjoy. As Tim Wu recounted in 2007, a popular game in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York was to name a famous person—Mother Teresa, or John Lennon—and decide how he or she could be prosecuted. . . . With so many more federal laws and regulations than were present in Jackson’s day,8 a prosecutor’s task of first choosing a possible target and then pinning the crime on him or her has become much easier. If prosecutors were not motivated by politics, revenge, or other improper motives, the risk of improper prosecution would not be particularly severe. However, such motivations do, in fact, encourage prosecutors to pursue certain individuals, like the gadfly Aaron Swartz, while letting others off the hook—as in the case of Gregory, a popular newscaster generally supportive of the current administration.”