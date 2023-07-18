SAY ANYTHING: Biden Tries to Take Credit for Something Trump Did.

“One year after its launch, our Administration’s 988 suicide and crisis hotline has helped 5 million Americans when they needed it most,” Biden tweeted.

“One year ago, we launched 988 — a national network of crisis centers to answer calls and texts from folks who need rapid mental health care,” a separate tweet noted. “Mental health affects all of us. And I remain committed to ensuring that every American has access to support when they need it.”

There’s just one rather significant key detail that Biden neglected to mention: the hotline was created back in 2019 when Donald Trump was president.