CHANGE: Mexico Surpasses China as the US Top Trade Partner. “In the context of the global economic landscape, where China’s rising labor costs and the uncertainty over US-China trade relations have caused concerns for American businesses, Mexico’s emergence as a leading trade partner is a promising development. The nation’s proximity and the deep-rooted political connections make it a more predictable, efficient, and beneficial partner for the United States.”

Plus, Mexico isn’t threatening to invade Taiwan.