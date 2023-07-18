(P)RESIDENT: DEMOCRATIC PARTY STENOGRAPHERS ONLY, PLEASE. Biden Boots Daily Signal Reporter From White House Press Briefings.
Lucas isn’t the only reporter who will be left without a hard pass for the White House in two weeks. The White House won’t say exactly how many others will lose access. Officials also won’t disclose the number of hard passes currently in circulation.
Simon Ateba, the White House correspondent for Today News Africa who regularly spars with White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, is among those sounding the alarm.
The new rules stipulate that reporters must work full time for “an organization whose principal business is news dissemination.” But the rules go even further by requiring reporters to act in a “professional manner,” “respecting their colleagues, White House employees, and guests,” and “not impeding events or briefings.”
When Trump or DeSantis takes office in January of 2025, his administration should keep the latter rules firmly in place, and if anyone has a Jim Acosta-style freakout, eject him with a reminder that this White House is simply continuing to follow the bipartisan rules laid down by its Democratic predecessor.