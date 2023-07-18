DEMOCRAT CALLS OUT DEMOCRATIC PARTY OPERATIVE WITH CHYRON: Cornel West To CNN’s Anderson Cooper: “You’re Very Much Part Of The Democratic Party Establishment.” And:

ANDERSON COOPER, CNN: I want to ask you, Senator Manchin, up in New Hampshire tonight, he seems to be testing the waters there. He says the parties are too far to the left, and to the right. What do you think of his politics?

CORNEL WEST: Well, you know, I just read the pamphlet “Common Sense.” And my God, they had the audacity to rename that after the great Thomas Payne’s [sic] revolutionary pamphlet of January 10, 1976, that was critical of all forms of hierarchy in the name of the dignity of those last, don’t call everyday people.