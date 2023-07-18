HE’S NOT SAYING IT’S ALIENS BUT IT’S ALIENS: Announcing UFO hearing, House lawmaker says, ‘We’re done with the cover-ups.’

The House Oversight Committee will hold a hearing next week on “unidentified anomalous phenomena,” or UAPs, more commonly known as UFOs, Rep. Tim Burchett confirmed Monday.

“We’re done with the cover-ups,” the Tennessee lawmaker declared in a Twitter post announcing the hearing, which has been scheduled for July 26.

The announcement comes after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., last week submitted an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act that would mandate government records related to UAPs “carry the presumption of disclosure.”

With Americans’ ever-increasing interest in mysterious and unexplained flying objects, Schumer said, “It’s long past time they get some answers.”

Mysterious lights in California sky identified as satellites

“The American public has a right to learn about technologies of unknown origins, non-human intelligence, and unexplainable phenomena,” he said in a statement. “We are not only working to declassify what the government has previously learned about these phenomena but to create a pipeline for future research to be made public.”