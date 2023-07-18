IT’S GOOD TO BE THE NOMENKLATURA: Biden Admin Awards Massive No-Bid Contracts to Dem-Connected Firm with $600k Tax Lien. “The Biden administration has awarded private companies hundreds of millions of dollars in no-bid contracts to house illegal aliens amid an unprecedented surge at the southern border. One of the major recipients is a Democrat-linked logistics company that owes hundreds of thousands of dollars in unpaid taxes.”

I’m not saying Biden opened the border just to benefit his tax-dodging buddies…