PRIVACY: Bill that would allow French police to locate suspects by tapping their devices is up for a vote. “The proposed law plainly stipulates that the procedure can be executed ‘without the knowledge or consent of its owner or possessor’ but is limited to suspects involved in terrorism, organized crime and other illegal activities punishable by five or more years in prison.”

Well, for now. Once the technology is mandated, its use will expand.

Plus: “In addition to activating location services, the measure would also allow investigators to activate a suspect’s phone camera and microphone.”