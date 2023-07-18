MEANWHILE, OVER AT VODKAPUNDIT: Meta’s Threads Is Already Fraying. “Threads also might have a top end on their user base. In order to sign up, users must first have an account with Meta’s Instagram. To get on Instagram, users have to pony up their phone number and agree to have their personal data anally probed each night by Zuckerberg. I, who have tried every new Twitter killer that anyone ever launched, said, ‘No way, Jose.'”