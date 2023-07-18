#METOO: I Owe my Economics to Robert Heinlein. “As individuals, we have free will. I cannot reliably tell you what decisions any individual is going to make on any given day. But if you give me a group of a thousand people, and a set of institutional rules, I can make statistical predictions about their behavior with high confidence. Businessmen maximize their profits. Politicians seek reelection. When we aggregate across a large enough number of individuals, the ‘randomness’ of free will starts to look more and more predictable. But how far can we take it? How much of human nature can we reduce to lines on a chart?”