TWENTY MINUTES INTO THE FUTURE: Here’s What Will Probably Happen If Trump Wins The GOP Nomination.

I get that the memes and the Trump rallies are fun and the guy is entertaining as hell. I also understand the desire to vote for the politician who gave us 2016’s miracle win. I truly do. Yes, the former president has been his own worst enemy at times, but he also has been the target of an unprecedented level of lawfare from Democrats. The desire to see him not just vindicated but in a position to wreak sweet, sweet revenge on his – and our – persecutors is palpable. Hell, if I could wave a magic wand and make him president, I certainly would.

But I can’t, and you can’t, and for a variety of solid reasons, Trump can’t win the general election. So, it’s imperative that Republicans nominate someone who can. Our country, and our way of life, depend on it. There is a Door Number Two, if we’re wise enough to open it.