“YOUR TERMS ARE ACCEPTABLE:” Barry Diller: Hollywood Faces an “Absolute Collapse” If Actor and Writer Strikes Are Not Resolved Soon.

Former Paramount CEO Barry Diller delivered a grim prediction for Hollywood on Sunday, warning that the industry is facing an “absolute collapse” if the Writers’ and Screen Actors Guild joint strike extends into the fall.

“What will happen is, if in fact, it doesn’t get settled until Christmas or so, then next year, there’s not going to be many programs for anybody to watch. So, you’re gonna see subscriptions get pulled, which is going to reduce the revenue of all these movie companies, television companies, the result of which is that there will be no programs,” Diller said on CBS’ “Face the Nation” Sunday. “And at just the time, [the] strike is settled that you want to get back up, there won’t be enough money.”

…

Diller said Hollywood is in the throes of a “perfect storm,” adding that he doesn’t think there is enough “trust” between the parties to reach a resolution soon.