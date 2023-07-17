JURY AWARDS $13 MILLION TO LAPD OFFICERS ACCUSED OF DRAWING HITLER MUSTACHE ON ARRESTEE:

The case stems from a January 2017 incident in which officers Stephen Glick and Alfred Garcia and their two female police partners responded to a suspected drunk driving collision, according to their suit.

The officers arrested a motorist. After he was found passed out in his jail cell, he was taken to an area hospital, the suit says. Two days later, the man lodged a complaint with the police department, alleging that his eyebrows and mustache had been shaved off, and someone had drawn various objects on his body with a sharpie, including a Hitler-style mustache, eyebrows, male genitalia and spelled out a Spanish slur that roughly translates to “male prostitute.”

According to the suit, when the department launched an investigation into the incident, internal affairs detectives automatically cast suspicion on the pair rather than on their female partners.

This, the suit contends, despite evidence suggesting the two male officers were never left alone with the arrestee. Glick’s body-worn camera was on for the duration of the arrest, with the exception of 12 minutes when the man was being booked at Newton Division station by Glick and his female partner, according to the suit.

“All of the evidence pointed to gender discrimination, from focusing on the males to the exclusion of the females,” said attorney Matt McNicholas, who filed the suit on the officers’ behalf.