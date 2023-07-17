INCENTIVES MATTER: Why Homelessness in California is Worse Than In Other States. “Stanford recently looked at it last year, their school of economics looked at it, and they found were over the last 10 years, most of the United States homelessness dropped by roughly 9%. In the same period here in the state of California, it went up by 43%.”

Much more at the link. If you don’t have the time or inclination to watch the video, Lawrence Person has done his usual excellent job of breaking out the bullet points.