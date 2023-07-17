JAMES LILEKS’ BLACK AND WHITE WORLD:
In 1928, [Wernher Von Braun] was 16. When he was 17, [Fritz Lang’s] Woman in the Moon was released. We know he saw it. His V2 prototype had a “Woman in the Moon” logo.
This movie was his Star Trek, and he built the Enterprise. Except he was working for the Mirror Universe guys.
Click over to see just forward thinking Lang’s miniatures were — the moon landings begin here, and as Lileks alludes above far more sinister launches as well. Or as the title of Von Braun’s autobiography was frequently paraphrased, “I Aim for the Moon — But Sometimes Hit London.”