THIS IS CNN: CNN Deceptively Edits RNC Chair To Paint Her as a Conspiracy Theorist.

It’s not just that the 51 former members of the intelligence community theorized Hunter’s laptop was Russian disinformation, it is that they did so for explicitly partisan purposes and the media just went along with it. McDaniel is making a case about fake news and implicitly, the media’s unwillingness to combat it when that fake news is spread by Democrats, not pushing wild theories about voting machines or anything of that sort.

Wallace owes viewers and explanation. He knew what McDaniel was talking about on Tuesday, but based off his answers to Coates, he doesn’t care. CNN’s dishonest editing didn’t just allow it to spread a false narrative about McDaniel, it allowed others to do the same. MSNBC’s Chris Hayes panned McDaniel on Thursday as someone who “just can’t say the straightforward sentence.” While secretary and Friday Way Too Early guest host Ali Vitali added, “And of course we will again underscore the fact president Biden did win the election and he did so fairly”

The fake version also made its way around the internet to Mediaite, the Washington Post, the DNC’s website, and HuffPost.