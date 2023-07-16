MARK JUDGE: Is conservatism capable of accepting victories? Or is it addicted to rage?

American conservatism has recently won several astounding victories. Yet in a disappointing sign that the political Right may be as addicted to outrage as the political Left, conservatives have not taken any time to step back, take a breath, and acknowledge the epochal nature of what has taken place.

In the past few years, the Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade, abolished affirmative action, and protected the free speech of Christians in the workplace.

These are epic decisions. Yet many of those on the Right have not taken a week off or even torqued down their outrage. In one story that was reported, after Roe was overturned, a group of pro-life workers paused to cheer, then minutes later hunkered back down on their desks to continue working. Ben Shapiro, Charlie Kirk, and other popular social media conservatives haven’t even seemed to downshift in their attacks on the “woke.” Mark Levin has a new book coming out about how Democrats ”hate America.” It will drop around the same time as Christoper Rufo’s America’s Cultural Revolution: How the Radical Left Conquered Everything.