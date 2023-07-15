LAZY LEADERSHIP: Eric Adams Blames Media — Again — of Creating Perception NYC is a Dangerous Place.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams basically admitted Wednesday morning that his “mission” is to make people forget about the crime that’s plaguing the city — without actually doing anything about said rising crime. Makes sense for a far-left activist. Diversion and deflection is what they’re good at.

“[M]y mission is to move people from what they felt to what they’re feeling,” Adams said. “And no one can take away the fact this city is humming.”

What does that even mean? In what way is it “humming?” Typically when you say something is “humming,” you’re implying that things are going along smoothly with no issue. That’s simply not the case in Adams’ NYC.

Adams also blamed the media for reporting about “the most horrific events that may happen throughout the previous day” and its contribution to the perception that New York City is dangerous.

You know why? Because it is.

And while the New York Post inexplicably tried to play defense for the crime plaguing the city, their reported stats didn’t do them any favors.