KAMALA: “When we invest in clean energy and electric vehicles and REDUCE POPULATION, more of our children can breath clean air and drink clean water.”

WHAT DID THE VP JUST SAY?

KAMALA HARRIS: “When we invest in clean energy and electric vehicles and reduce population, more of our children can breath clean air and drink clean water.” pic.twitter.com/MbMiDx9Xoc — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 14, 2023

Did she mean “reduce pollution“?? If so, what a Freudian slip!!

Considering the administration is in many ways Obama’s third term, his former “science” “czar,” John Holdren flashes his best Dr. Strangelove smile: “Dr. John Holdren, director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy—better known as the ‘science czar’—has been a longtime prophet of environmental catastrophes. Never discouraged but never right. And thanks to resourceful bloggers, you can read excerpts from a hard-to-find book co-authored by Holdren in the late 1970s, called Ecoscience: Population, Resources, Environment, online. In it, you will find the czar wading into some unpleasant talk about mass sterilizations and abortions.”