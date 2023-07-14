WHERE, HUNTER, FAT? Sorry Democrats, Hunter Biden Is Absolutely on the Ballot in 2024.

An investigation into who left cocaine at the White House wound down this week with the Secret Service throwing up its hands in defeat having failed to identify the culprit. It brought President Biden’s scandal-plagued son is back into the headlines, something that’s become a regular occurrence. There was the laptop filled with pictures of Hunter smoking crack and having sex with prostitutes, then a sweetheart plea deal over tax evasion and a gun charge, and the daughter he fathered out of wedlock who he barred from using his name and whom his father, the President, refuses to acknowledge.

And then there was the phone call he made extorting a Chinese business partner while Joe Biden was vice president. “I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled. Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight,” Hunter wrote.

How much of a liability is Hunter to his father’s 2024 chances?

The Democrats like to cast Hunter as a distraction from his father’s record. But they are deluding themselves. Hunter isn’t just a liability due to his proximity to the President. He’s proof of the double standard at the core of Biden’s career, which might be summed up as, “For my friends, mercy; for my enemies, the law.”