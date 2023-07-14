CHRISTIAN TOTO: Silver Lining: Hollywood Strikes Let Conservative Art Thrive.
That leaves two options for fresh programming down the not-so-short road, beyond projects already completed and ready to roll. Streamers are looking overseas to import foreign TV shows and movies to bulk up their content lineups.
…
We’re also being threatened with a deluge of reality shows to tide viewers over until the dueling strikes are settled.
There’s another option, though, one that wouldn’t be possible just a few years ago.
Conservative platforms like The Daily Wire, Blaze TV, Fox News, Angel Studios and various YouTube-based channels are cranking up their original programming efforts. That was underway long before the twin strikes shuttered Hollywood.
Now, they may be one of the only games in town.
People are hungry for entertainment and, if the big-budget flops of the last few years are anything to judge by, tired of the thin gruel Hollywood keeps dishing out.