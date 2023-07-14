MUST BE SEEN TO BE BELIEVED: You Won’t (???) Believe What Disney Is Doing to Snow White. “The formerly “fair maiden” known as Snow White is now Latina and the Seven Dwarves are now One Dwarf and Six Painfully Diverse Magical Creatures Dressed in Garb Cast-Off from the Greater Des Moines Renaissance Faire.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.