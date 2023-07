WHY, IT’S ALMOST AS THOUGH THE LEFT WANTS TO CREATE AN EDUCATIONAL UNDERCLASS THEY CAN MANIPULATE:

California will institute a math framework based on a failed experiment in SF. Math classes will emphasize social justice. The changes will harm the people the equity crew claims to care about, while the privileged will continue to have access to high-quality advanced math. pic.twitter.com/e9j1vTZgOu — Laura Powell (@LauraPowellEsq) July 13, 2023

Or should I have said, “enlarge?”