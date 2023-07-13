BIDEN TAPS THE INDIVIDUAL READY RESERVE: Ordering the Selected Reserve and Certain Members of the Individual Ready Reserve of the Armed Forces to Active Duty.

When George W. Bush issued recalled about 5,600 troops from the IRR during some of the heaviest fighting of the Iraq War, we were treated to 24/7 press outrage, servicemembers’ rights being trampled, impending fascism, etc.

We aren’t currently engaged in a regional shooting war, so it looks to me like Biden might be tapping SELRES and IRR in an effort to paper over the military’s recruiting crisis.

That’s just a guess, though, and I have a couple of contacts looking into it.

Whatever the case this time around, expect the press reaction to be much more muted.