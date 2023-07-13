“PRESIDENTIAL SIGNATURE REQUIREMENTS AS A TOOL FOR ENFORCING DEMOCRATIC ACCOUNTABILITY“: This has been a pet peeve of mine for a while. Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 require that regulations issued pursuant to those statutes be signed by the President. I believe those laws mean what they say. This was a very deliberate effort by Congress to insure accountability. Yet a number of regulations issued under those statutes have NOT been signed by the President. Now Alison Somin has written about the issue. Good for her.