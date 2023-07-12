HEY, WHEN DID FOX BUTTERFIELD JOIN CNN? California has spent billions to fight homelessness. The problem has gotten worse.

CNN is far from the first outlet to Butterfield homelessness in California. In December of 2009, SF Weekly had this classic Fox Butterfield-esque line: “Despite its spending more money per capita on homelessness than any comparable city, [San Francisco’s] homeless problem is worse than any comparable city’s.”

Funny how that keeps happening when spending goes through the roof on homelessness or the unhoused, or whatever the Orwellian term du jour is this week.