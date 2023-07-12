SLOW BOAT TO AFRICA: Why you might not get your stolen car back in New Jersey.

Well, it turns out this is going to be a much more interesting investigation that your average shipboard incident. Unbeknownst to me, it seems New Jersey law enforcement authorities can’t wait to crawl through the rubble thanks to activity that’s been heating up in the state over the course of the past year.

Stolen vehicles – no bigs, happens everywhere lately, right?

Yeah, but for some reason, NJ stolen cars wind up in West Africa.