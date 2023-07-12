JAMES LILEKS: “This was an occasion for the two-minute hate session on Twitter the other day:”

Why? Because it is important to trash the happy things — at least the happy things regarded as such by people who are irritatingly ordinary. The people who would not, for example, bed-rot. The people who, ugh, do things. Now, I don’t think that all of the people who are attracted to this ship are industrious go-getters who want five days of high-octane activities; maybe some are. Bring the kids. They’ll be amazed. Time of their life, even if they barely remember it. Others just want a spot on the deck, lots of food, a nice view, and some fun. A party atmosphere enlivens the vacation.

Thirty bars! Well that says it all! Yes, it does; that’s how the cruise line pays for this. But I’m sure it has a huge movie theater, evening shows, comedy clubs, a blues club, a nice little piano bar tucked away somewhere that’s sedate and civilized.

I’ve been on a similar-sized ship in this class. Behold the press and crush of humanity: