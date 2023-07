SKYNET IS NOT AMUSED: Ice Cube Goes Scorched Earth on Artificial Intelligence. “I think it’s the worst s**t ever. I think it’s gonna put a lot of people out of business and out of work. Everything is gonna be more vanilla. It’s not gonna be more creative. It’s actually gonna go the other way.”

I’ve played around quite a bit with ChatGPT and other generative AI writers, and the results always, always sound like an earnest, well-informed 10th-grader who also happens to be deeply uninteresting.