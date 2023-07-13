KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Another Lie-Filled Day for the FBI’s Christopher Wray. “So…the Director of the FBI is unaware if he had anyone working during the event that the Democrats have turned into a high holy day? The sad thing about 21st century America is that half of the country is dumb enough to believe him.”
