THIS IS NOT QUITE THE APOLOGY BOYCOTTERS WERE EXPECTING: Anheuser-Busch: Buy Bud Light, or We’ll Fire Some Idiot Peasants Like You.

If AB-InBev were actively trying to sabotage their (formerly) most popular brand, what would they do any differently?

And Kira Davis reports in from southern California, which isn’t exactly overrun with conservatives: “They’re not even selling Bud Light at my local Costco anymore. Don’t know when it stopped but I’ve noticed it’s not in stock anymore.”