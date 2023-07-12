OH: Seattle public schools will offer ‘gender affirming care’ to students as young as 11 years old at no cost – as critics say it’s a ‘whole new level of awful for schools to be involved.’ “While puberty blockers are still barred for prepubescents, kids as young as 10 will still have access to cross-sex hormones such as estrogen and testosterone, according to Country Doctor’s website outlining their policies.”
