I AM BECOME DEATH, THE DESTROYER OF BRANDS: Dylan Mulvaney takes trip to Peru to ‘feel safe’ after Bud Light disaster: ‘I feel very safe’ outside of USA. In the TikTok video, Mulvaney also claimed to have done ‘shaman ceremonies.’

The latter isn’t all that surprising, to be honest: The Return of Paganism.

Axios reported Modelo Especial overtook Bud Light as the top beer seller in the United States in May. [Anson Frericks, the former president of operations] said Anheuser-Bush needs a CEO that can come up with a clear vision for the company and the brand. “[Bud Light] was the largest brand in the U.S. because it was remarkably apolitical. It was always about sports, it was always about music, it was about bringing people together. That’s why it was a mistake that they did this campaign in the first place because they were unable to come out,” he said.

No, they certainly came out (including serving as a sponsor of Toronto’s Pride Parade last month), but this was compounded by former exec Alissa Heinerscheid insulting Bud Light’s customer base. As Ed Morrissey wrote in May:

[T]he problem here isn’t so much Mulvaney as it is Alissa Heinerscheid and the execs at Bud and A-B. If not for her derogatory comments about Bud Light’s consumer base, the one-off can for Mulvaney may have passed with only a mild and short-lived impact. Other brands have gone farther in choosing trans endorsers; David wrote yesterday about Smirnoff and its massive parent Diageo, for instance, and Nike actually paid Mulvaney to endorse its line of sports bras with a ridiculous video that all but mocked the athleticism and skills of legitimate female athletes. Why didn’t those brands take the same kind of damage, at least thus far? Because their execs didn’t go out of their way to insult the people who buy their product. This one-minute clip will likely get at least five lectures in the Death of Bud Light Harvard Business case study.

Exit quote: “In sixty-four seconds, Heinerscheid demolishes her career at A-B as well as any impression that the beermaker knows or cares anything about the people who buy its industrial-level lagers:”