A CASE STUDY IN HOLLYWOOD HYPOCRISY: How It Deals With Stars From the Left and Right.
As Hollywood rolls out the red carpet for the superhero movie “The Flash,” it is hoping you forgot all you’ve heard about the star, Ezra Miller.
Or, at the very least, Hollywood hopes you forgive him quicker than the conservative actors it has canceled.
You may know Miller, 30, as Patrick from the 2012 young adult book-to-movie adaptation of “The Perks of Being a Wallflower.” Miller also starred as Credence Barebone in the Harry Potter prequel series “Fantastic Beasts.”
Now, he’s starring in the title role in “The Flash”—but this time, with more allegations of sexual misconduct and petty crimes under his belt than last time he donned the red supersuit in 2021’s “Justice League.”
Miller’s fall from grace is nothing short of bewildering. What’s more unbelievable than his resume of offenses is the way Hollywood has collectively decided to turn the other cheek to his rap sheet while punishing other actors—conservative actors—for the much lesser “offense” of disagreeing with Hollywood’s left-wing orthodoxy.
Pay no attention to Miller’s rap sheet. However, it’s imperative that you notice that Jim Caviezel is QAnon-adjacent: The media’s bizarre Sound of Freedom freakout.
The media is committing a rhetorical trick and logical fallacy by linking all child trafficking to one vague if well-known online conspiracy. “QAnon believes children are abducted for weird spirit cooking rituals and therefore all child trafficking is a conspiracy theory.” On CNN, a guest said that “these films are created out of moral panics… it specifically is looking at QAnon concepts of these child trafficking rings.” These segments seem to exist solely due to the personal politics of the lead actor.
Yet when a new Top Gun or Mission: Impossible film is released, we are not flooded with stories about star Tom Cruise’s role in the kooky Church of Scientology from the Washington Post or CNN. Why is this?
Good question. Why does the media campaign hard to defend child exploiters?