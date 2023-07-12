A CASE STUDY IN HOLLYWOOD HYPOCRISY: How It Deals With Stars From the Left and Right.

As Hollywood rolls out the red carpet for the superhero movie “The Flash,” it is hoping you forgot all you’ve heard about the star, Ezra Miller.

Or, at the very least, Hollywood hopes you forgive him quicker than the conservative actors it has canceled.

You may know Miller, 30, as Patrick from the 2012 young adult book-to-movie adaptation of “The Perks of Being a Wallflower.” Miller also starred as Credence Barebone in the Harry Potter prequel series “Fantastic Beasts.”

Now, he’s starring in the title role in “The Flash”—but this time, with more allegations of sexual misconduct and petty crimes under his belt than last time he donned the red supersuit in 2021’s “Justice League.”

Miller’s fall from grace is nothing short of bewildering. What’s more unbelievable than his resume of offenses is the way Hollywood has collectively decided to turn the other cheek to his rap sheet while punishing other actors—conservative actors—for the much lesser “offense” of disagreeing with Hollywood’s left-wing orthodoxy.