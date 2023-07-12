SNOWFALLS ARE NOW JUST A THING OF THE PAST: List: Ten climate lies on 35th anniversary of global warming warning.

It has been 35 years since the start of global warming was declared by climate educator James Hansen and carried on the front page of the New York Times under the headline, “Global Warming Has Begun, Expert Tells Senate.” Many doomsday calls have followed, but the worst of the warnings have not been seen, according to critics and supporters.

It’s all probably far too late. After all, as Hansen warned the Grauniad in January of 2009, incoming President Obama “has four years to save Earth.”