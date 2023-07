RIP: Milan Kundera, Unbearable Lightness of Being author, dies aged 94.

Exit Quote: “The first step in liquidating a people is to erase its memory. Destroy its books, its culture, its history. Then have somebody write new books, manufacture a new culture, invent a new history. Before long that nation will begin to forget what it is and what it was. The world around it will forget even faster.”

—Kundera, The Book of Laughter and Forgetting, 1979.