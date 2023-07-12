SPACE: NASA releases spectacular image to celebrate James Webb Space Telescope. “The scientific community was a little conservative in planning their agenda for the first year of observations, but this next year of science will take full advantage of what the telescope can do, Rigby said. ‘We’re getting bolder in year two.'”
