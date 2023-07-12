READINESS: Nearly 40% of US Attack Submarines Are Out of Commission for Repairs. “As of this year, 18 of the US Navy’s 49 attack submarines — 37% — were out of commission, according to previously undisclosed Navy data published by the Congressional Research Service. That leaves the US at a critical disadvantage against China’s numerically superior fleet.”
