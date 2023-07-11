KINSLEY GAFFE:
Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX): “I rise today as a clear recipient of affirmative action, particularly in higher education.” pic.twitter.com/OSRVQQsMrF
— Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 11, 2023
KINSLEY GAFFE:
Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX): “I rise today as a clear recipient of affirmative action, particularly in higher education.” pic.twitter.com/OSRVQQsMrF
— Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 11, 2023
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.