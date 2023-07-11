EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: Air Force Suspends Bonuses and Personnel Moves Due to ‘Funding Shortfall.’
And that’s with the first major land war in Europe since 1945 and Communist Chinese navy larger than our own.
